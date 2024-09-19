Queen Letizia’s latest fashion declaration? The deconstructed button-up is back and better than ever. The ever-stylish Queen just took some scissors to a classic dress shirt for her latest appearance. And, suddenly, it’s 2017 all over again.

Letizia attended the opening of a vocational school in the Spanish seaport city of Castro-Urdiales yesterday. She wore a light blue and white pinstripe blouse from Mango that was marked by an untraditional neckline. After a classic flare collar placed along the shoulders, Letizia’s front shirt placket was designed with cut-out details down to the bust. Letizia left part of the skin-baring placket unbuttoned. Certainly, this is one way to make the cut-out trend appropriate for Royal duties.

Letizia approached the remainder of her outfit with a pared-back style. She paired her cropped dress shirt with a silver ring and diamond earrings and slim-leg pants that showed off her go-to block heels by Boss. Hair and makeup were kept natural with casual waves and a nude lip.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Letizia has a keen eye for what’s “in.” She’s dabbled in fashion’s riskiest trends, mere moments after they pop up on celebrities or the runways, for even the most formal of events.

But even if she does test out something like sheer fabric, exposed undergarments, or even a metallic version of Kate Moss’s infamous naked dress, she does so in a way that’s not overbearing. Take her latest outfit for example. Even in something as unexpected as a blouse that’s missing part of its neckline—also, it’s worth noting that these types of shirts are quietly on the comeback—she managed to keep the remainder of her look rather straightforward. Perhaps everyone can learn a thing or two about balanced style from Spain’s fashionable Queen.

Shop Queen Letizia’s Blouse: