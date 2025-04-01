When you’re actual royalty like Queen Letizia of Spain, why settle for just a pop red when you can go all in on the color? Letizia, always one of Europe’s more adventurous royal dressers, consistently finds new ways to rethink wardrobe staples and time-old styling rules. In the case of her latest outfit, that meant presenting a new type of color blocking for spring.

Letizia, visiting the Research Center of the University of Granada today, embodied the season in a bright orange, almost red sweater. The regal hue continued on, subtly, in the striped pattern of her skirt. The royal’s ankle-length bottoms featured a cream base that was accented by sporadic stripes.

The Queen’s accessory choices are often just as interesting as her full outfits, and this outing was no different. The structured clutch she held onto matched the color of her blouse, while her nude pumps brought back the sheer element of her maxi skirt. Letizia wore chandelier earrings with shades of emerald, gold, and blush pink.

Europa Press News/Europa Press/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Letizia has embraced the appeal of bold color. The Queen has long had an eye for unexpected color combinations, with a special preference for a certain shade of deep red. In late 2024, the Royal re-wore a double-breasted burgundy suit with a cream undershirt and matching bag. Like her latest outfit, the Spaniard prefers to pair her more brightly colored pieces (in this instance, her orange blouse) with neutral accents. She did just that in March, wearing a pinstripe blazer with a powder blue top. Letizia abided by a similar blazer-top formula for a February event.

Yes, pairing color with even bolder color is nothing new. But Letizia’s slightly reimagined approach to color blocking is certainly something to keep in mind as spring continues to heat up.