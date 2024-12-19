Earlier this month, Pantone declared “Mocha Mousse,” a light, warm brown, as their 2025 color of the year and Spain’s Queen Letizia is already on board. It helped, however, that she paired her “Mocha Mousse” pieces with one of 2024’s hottest colors: burgundy.

The Queen was seen out and about today tending to Royal duties with her husband King Felipe VI in the city of Cuenca. She slipped into an oversized merlot red suit coat, marked by a plunging neckline, and matching dress pants. Letizia balanced out the bold hue of her tailoring with a muted mocha button-down top, a matching quilted handbag, and chic nude heels. Later on during her visit to the town’s City Hall, she slipped on an elegant teddy bear coat in the same color as her blouse to greet the city’s residents.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Red, of course, is featured heavily in Spain’s national flag, so it’s no shock that the Queen has made a habit out of wearing nearly every shade of the color during her various appearances. But when she does drape herself in red, the remainder of her outfit is always kept relatively understated. There was the bold, cherry-red number that she paired with a belted khaki trench for Spain’s national day celebrations in October. And then there were the more business-casual moments like suits worn with black pussy bow blouses or even the tweed Carolina Herrera piece, paired with a wool cape coat, that she’s re-worn with frequency.

Now, we doubt that Spain’s Queen is paying attention to TikTok color theory or trend forecasting when she’s planning her outfits. But, perhaps there’s something for the masses to learn from the way in which Queen Letizia strings together a color blocked look like this one.