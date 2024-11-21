Like every fashion girl under the sun as of late, Queen Letizia can’t stop wearing deep, burgundy red this fall. But the Queen’s latest outfit, a re-worn tweed blouson paired with an all-black outfit, proved that she was well ahead of the burgundy curve.

The Royal, who just slipped into the It shade earlier this month, attended the Luis Carandell Journalism Awards ceremony today in chic black trousers that she paired with a matching cape coat. Letizia donned a tweed Carolina Herrera blouse underneath her chic separates—a piece which she first debuted in January 2024, long before the burgundy trend really took off.

The jolt of fall color added just enough of a contrast to Letizia’s outfit, which she finished off with a structured black handbag and pointed-toe shoes.

Paolo Blocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, Letizia removed her black overcoat which allowed for a full look at her Carolina Herrera number. It featured a collarless silhouette and metallic silver buttons placed along the front.

Paolo Blocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the celebrity set has been all about burgundy recently—look no further than recent outfits from the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zendaya—Letizia has rocked the shade since as early as January 2024. She wore this particular Carolina Herrera number with a longline wool coat and patent leather ballet flats during another Royal outing in Madrid.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In June, the Queen pulled the same tweed piece for a meeting at the El Pardo Palace. Clearly, she’s found a particular formula for wearing the jacket. She again paired with all-black pieces in the form of slim trousers and Mary Jane flats.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Burgundy, a natural progression of the vibrant cherry-red trend, has mostly been coined as a go-to color for fall. But Queen Letizia’s Carolina Herrera jacket—worn during the winter, summer, and now fall—proves that the shade is suitable for any season.