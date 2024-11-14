As someone with a net worth north of $1 billion, Rihanna certainly knows a thing or two about the so-called rich mom aesthetic. But instead of draping herself in quiet luxury neutrals à la Angelina Jolie, Rihanna’s take on the viral trend involved mixing a bloke-core soccer jersey with some trophy designer vintage.

Rihanna, out dining at her go-to L.A. eatery Giorgio Baldi last night, donned a graphic polo shirt from the cult London designer Martine Rose’s fall 2024 collection. Her top was conveniently branded with the name of her youngest son Riot, who she and A$AP Rocky welcomed in August 2023. Perhaps this runway piece is all part of Rihanna’s recent goal of wanting to take the “ick” out of being a soccer mom. She clarified, “my kids don’t even play soccer, and I want to be a soccer mom.”

Rihanna offset the sporty feel of her jersey with a sheer going-out skirt—vintage, of course. Her tattered Jean Paul Gaultier bottom leaned into fall 2024’s It color, burgundy, and featured a risqué leg slit on the side. Rihanna accessorized the look with a Damier print Louis Vuitton bag, statement glasses, strappy sandals, and stacks upon stacks of silver and diamond jewelry. The swanky fur stole worn on her shoulder proved that this rich mom knows exactly what she’s doing.

BACKGRID

The rich mom aesthetic has exploded in popularity over the past few months. It takes cues from the overtly minimal and elevated quiet luxury trend with one key difference: its wearer also happens to be a very wealthy and stylish matriarch. Think Angelina Jolie’s classic draped gowns and piles of fine jewelry, Sofia Richie baring her baby bump on the red carpet in all-black, Jennifer Lawrence and her wardrobe full of Toteme and The Row.

It’s only natural that Rihanna, someone who completely redefined the art of maternity style, would shatter the rules of this aesthetic, too. Like her pregnancy looks, the Bad Gal isn’t concerned with throwing on pieces that are traditionally marketed to moms. She’s instead wearing things like trendy “mom” sneakers from Puma, a shearling Saint Laurent accessory large enough to qualify as a diaper bag, and off-the-runway soccer jerseys printed with her younger son’s name.

Recently, Rihanna expressed a desire to grow her and Rocky’s family, saying “I don’t know what God wants, but I would try for my girl.” Either way, the Fenty family is sure to set trends.