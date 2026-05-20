To Honor Newspapers, Queen Letizia Dresses in Red All Over

With her honed understanding of colors and silhouettes, Queen Letizia of Spain knows how to deliver a sophisticated fashion statement for any occasion. During her latest appearance as a presenter for the Luis Carandell Parliamentary Journalism Awards, the royal continued that ethos with a burst of bright color, thanks to a sharp outfit that embraced one of her go-to hues.

For the awards, Letizia opted to wear a streamlined red midi dress with a sharp front pleat and short, flared sleeves. Her single-toned piece was accessorized with a smooth, flap-style leather clutch, as well as practical square-toed slingback pumps with short block heels. A small pair of gold drop earrings completed her minimalist ensemble with an elegant glint.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the event, she presented awards to journalists Paloma Cervilla and Hector Esteban Garcia for their political and parliamentary coverage. The annual awards, named after a legendary Spanish journalist, honor those working in print, television, and radio. It’s a cause close to the queen’s heart. Before marrying then–Prince Felipe in 2004, Letizia was a newspaper and newswire journalist who worked in both Spain and Mexico before moving her way up to on-air anchor positions at CNN+ and the Spanish network TVE. And if you think about the old joke that newpapers are “black, white, and red all over,” it makes sense that the queen should dress in red all over too.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

Red’s become a signature hue in Letizia’s wardrobe over the years, with her latest look ensuring it isn’t leaving her rotation anytime soon. The queen has worn the color across suiting and formalwear for occasions spanning university visits, a visit to the Bank of Spain, and more. In fact, it’s even present in her royal portrait, photographed by Annie Leibovitz, affirming her commitment to primary-hued fashion.

Letizia’s latest monochrome outfit showed that single-tone dressing can utilize color while remaining clean and sharp, and simultaneously avoid being either too casual or too formal. While numerous recent events have seen celebrities reverting to all-black palettes, the royal’s ensemble proved that rich, bright colors are still worth championing—and look especially flattering from head to toe. Perhaps other stars can take a note from her well-heeled book before their next red carpet outings.