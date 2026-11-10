Rachel Zegler is having a big Broadway fall. A week after cheering on her friend Tom Blyth at the opening night of A Few Good Men, the actor attended the opening night of Wanted in support of another important person in her life: her rumored boyfriend.

Stepping out for the world premiere of the new Broadway musical Wanted on Sunday night, her sheer Gauntlett Cheng dress felt fittingly romantic. According to Page Six, 25-year-old Zegler is dating 39-year-old British actor Bradley Jaden, who stars in the production. The front-slit gown was knit from gauzy metallic yarn, featuring a chest keyhole lined with round metal buttons. Styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley, she finished with a sweeping side part and Stuart Weitzman pointy-toe heels. Following the performance, she took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm, sharing a video of Jaden taking a bow with the caption, “You are everything,” followed by three hearts.

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Per Page Six, things got all the more romantic at the after-party at Pier Sixty, where Zegler reportedly introduced Jaden as her boyfriend. The British actor rose to fame in theater circles over the summer, when he played Inspector Javert in the acclaimed production of Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. He was even given the moniker “Hot Javert” as a result. His latest project, Wanted, takes place in a decidedly different period. It is set in 1893 post-Emancipation Texas and follows two Black sisters who become outlaws, with Jaden once again as the story’s villain. It has been met with mixed reviews from critics so far, but Zegler was all smiles after the show. She was first romantically linked to Jaden in late September on an outing in the West Village, and after last night, the pair appear to be going official.

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While Zegler has recently been sitting front row at high-profile productions, she is no stranger to the pressure of taking the stage. The actor made her Broadway debut in 2024’s production of Romeo + Juliet, and will return as Eva Perón in the Broadway transfer of Evita in 2027. It’s also not the first time she has been romantically involved with a fellow musical-theater star. Last year, she dated her Evita castmate Nathan Louis-Fernand during the production’s run on the West End. Before that, she was linked to her West Side Story castmate Josh Andrés Rivera. Now, she appears to be in a whole new dating era. Using a Broadway after-party to hard launch a relationship? That’s the stuff of theater-kid dreams.