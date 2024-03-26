Fresh off a color-fueled press run in New York City, Rebecca Hall touched down on the West Coast yesterday to attend the premiere of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire in Los Angeles. And, naturally, she came prepared with a very avant-garde twist on the industry’s obsession with lingerie dressing.

Hall slipped into a full look plucked from New York brand Bode’s fall 2023 collection. Like her outfits last week, Hall’s crochet bra was again brimming with color. This time, though, the pop came in the form of red and blue details as well as beaded, multi-colored fringe along the hemline. For all the transparent bras and undergarments we’ve seen on the red carpet, this more bespoke version was a welcomed switch up from the usual slate of body conscious wears.

From there, Hall matched her bralette with a pair of high-waisted dress pants that also featured plenty of glitzy embroidery throughout. The actress completed her look rather minimally with black ballet flats, a casual updo, and stud earrings.

Bode, of course, originated as a menswear brand and is much loved by the likes of Harry Styles. Women of style, however, weren’t going to let any gender binary distinctions stop them from wearing Bode’s artisanal, retro-tinged pieces as well. The brand officially launched womenswear last year. Hall is further proof it’s already a discerning red carpet hit.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

On the carpet, Hall was joined by her husband, Morgan Spector, who fittingly also dabbled in a bit of sheer dressing himself. The British actor sported a monochrome look from Ami that featured a longline overcoat, two-toned sneakers, and a see-through black top.

Over the past weeks, Hall has been flexing her style muscles in everything from statement skirt sets to fully-sequined moments while promoting her recent projects. Through it all, though, the actress has maintained her signature sense of style even when she does dabble in trendier territory like her latest sheer bra top. Here, the actress has provided an antidote to the risky trend. Yes, she flashed a considerable amount of skin but her entire look veered more towards Downtown art kid than Hollywood “It” girl. And that’s precisely what made it so good.