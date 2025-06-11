Úrsula Corberó is embracing her It girl status—in a full look from the ultimate It girl brand. Last night, the Money Heist star stepped out in a Valentine’s red look by Dilara Findikoglu, the London-based designer whose edgy, lingerie-forward frocks have become favorites of Bella Hadid, Julia Fox, and Kylie Jenner alike.

Corberó slipped into a look that perfectly encapsulated the label’s DNA: a deconstructed corset dress from Findikoglu’s fall 2024 collection. The mini was marked by sheer mesh panels, visible boning, and frayed trim along the hemline—all details that evoked an undone edge. Styled with tonal red tights and matching stilettos, the outfit was a striking mix between the popular lingerie aesthetic and Findikoglu’s signature distressed-meets-glam look.

David Benito/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While this isn’t Corberó’s first time wearing Findikoglu, she’s just the latest in a long line of global It girls to endorse the brand both on and off the red carpet. Findikoglu launched her namesake label after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2016, but things have really taken off over the past couple of seasons. The British-Turkish designer has had some pretty memorable red carpet placements in the span of a few years—from Cardi B’s hair clip dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to the viral knife dress Hari Nef wore to the Barbie premiere. And that’s just naming a few. Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Margot Robbie are also fans.

But Findikoglu’s Victorian-inspired designs seem to be especially popular for after parties—following this year’s Met Gala, Hunter Schafer, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber all wore dresses by the designer. The creative also just collaborated with Jenner’s accessibly-priced fashion line, Khy, on a range of products.

For an ascending It girl like Corberó, there’s really no better label to have worn on the red carpet.