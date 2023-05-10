The Look: A complete wardrobe inspired by L.A. living through the decades. From Venice Beach-ready aerobic gear embellished with the house’s double Cs and light-up roller disco heels to a series of relaxed eveningwear that evoked “cinema’s halcyon age, its empress-like actresses, the bright lights of the projectors that illuminate them, and the eternal Californian sunshine,” per Chanel’s show notes.

The Inspiration: “Between a tribute to the glamour of great film stars and evoking the world of fun to be had with aerobics, sports, and roller skating, between the dream on one hand and what you want to wear on the other, it’s all a question of balance,” Virginie Viard said. “The idea is to offer a breath of fresh air, a voyage, a lighthearted and happy fantasy.”