FASHION

Chanel Takes Hollywood For Cruise 2024

The luxury house kicked off a season of destination shows with a one-night-only extravaganza in Los Angeles.

by W Staff
Model at Chanel Cruise 2024 show
The opening look of Chanel Cruise 2024. Courtesy of Chanel

True to its name, the resort (also known as cruise) season inspires peak wanderlust. The feeling is only made greater by the fact that luxury houses often present their pre-season collections in cinematic destinations across the globe. For its part, Chanel took the idea of “cinematic” quite literally, kicking off the season with a splashy show staged at Los Angeles’s Paramount Studios. On May 9, Virginie Viard unveiled her sartorial ode to Hollywood against the backdrop of Paramount’s famous water tower where a massive movie screen played a video of a model Alma Jodorowsky channeling Jane Fonda in a beach workout video directed by Inez & Vinoodh. The presentation came a week after Chanel and its many brand ambassadors (among them, Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie, who both sat front row) dominated the Met Gala—and just days after the maison opened its new Peter Marino-designed Beverly Hills boutique. Models hit the roller-rink-turned runway in terry cloth tweeds, glittering robe coats, chunky white sneakers, and gowns that called to mind Tinseltown’s Golden Age of glamour. It was all perfectly on theme for a wardrobe that conjures California dreams. Here, a look at the highlights. Check back often as we track the latest and greatest to hit the resort runways.

