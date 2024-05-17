Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, style icons on their own accord, aren’t falling victim to the “overdressed girlfriend, undressed boyfriend” trope anytime soon. They’ve certainly found someone who can match the other’s fashion freak. Yesterday, the lovebirds offered a masterclass in couples style as they took to the streets of New York City in his-and-hers black tie looks.

Of course, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill black tie fashion—both Rihanna and Rocky twisted the traditional look through their own style signatures. Rihanna, for her part, opted for a plunging leather blazer from Dolce & Gabbana which offered a peek at the lace bra she layered underneath. From there, the Fenty mogul flouted the traditional dress pants in favor of a completely sheer skirt from Dior’s spring 2003 collection that was designed by John Galliano. Accessories were kept monochrome, too, in the form of square-frame shades, pointed-toe stilettos, and a quilted Lady Dior bag. While Rihanna revamped classic black tie fashion with a hint of motorcycle leather and an ultra-feminine tote, Rocky went about his version by way of some statement color and a loose-fitting silhouette.

The rapper sported an oversized suit jacket and trousers, with a fit reminiscent of baggy ’80s suiting, that was designed in a pastel shade of light blue. He accented his two-piece suit with a white button-down, black tie, and Bottega Veneta mules.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The couple, who welcomed their second child Riot back in August, have been out and about in New York City over the past few days. And while their absence at the Met Gala was certainly felt, they’ve made up for skipping out on the event with their latest string of looks.

Over the weekend, Rihanna and Rocky celebrated their oldest son RZA’s second birthday in the Big Apple. Naturally, the pair turned the occasion into their own personal runways. Rocky sported a full look from Bottega Veneta that consisted of a knit sweater and black pants. Rihanna, once again, dipped into the archives for her look, stepping out in a vintage Comme des Garçons top, matching skirt, and sheer opera gloves. Between their joint Mother Day’s weekend appearance and their latest business chic moment, there’s no competition when it comes to Rihanna and Rocky’s couples style.