For Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Paris Fashion Week is a family affair. Case in point: at Rocky’s latest runway show, the Fenty Beauty founder turned heads in a characteristically genre-blurring outfit: pairing skinny-fit leggings with a biker-core leather jacket.

On Wednesday evening, sat front row at the spring 2027 presentation from AWGE, A$AP Rocky’s clothing brand and creative collective. Her look was a satisfying mélange of aesthetics. Underneath her cropped, slouchy AWGE leather jacket was a corporate-appropriate button-up with rhinestones lining the lapel. On the bottom, she offset her workwear stirrup leggings with stacked diamond anklets. Unsurprisingly, it subtly mirrored the mood of Rocky’s runway designs.

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This marked AWGE’s fourth runway presentation, which Rocky held at the Accor Arena in Paris before performing a show for his Don’t Be Dumb tour. This season, the brand used military clothing, utilitarian garments, and boardroom-ready dress codes as a foundation—echoing the visual language of Rocky’s “totalitarian chic” world tour.

Pronounced “awg,” AWGE presents ready-to-wear collections crafted in collaboration with Rocky’s longtime stylist Matthew Henson. The meaning of the acronym is somewhat secret and always evolving. This season, Rocky said it stands for “Anti-War Global Economics”—hence the hardened utility-leaning pieces.

During the concert, Rihanna watched on with Riot & RZA in hand. (It was presumably past baby Rocki’s bedtime.) After her recent back-to-back appearances at Celine Dion shows and designer front rows, it served as a sweet family outing amid a notoriously busy week.

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Since Paris Fashion Week kicked off, Rihanna has been serving looks nonstop—first a gilded skirt set at Matières Fécales, followed by a black slit dress at Dior. Sartorially speaking, it’s been an exceptional few days for the singer. Of course, for an A$AP Rocky concert-slash-runway show, she kept the fashion coming.