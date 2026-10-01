Rihanna Dresses Up Leggings and Leather for A$AP Rocky’s Runway Show
For Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Paris Fashion Week is a family affair. Case in point: at Rocky’s latest runway show, the Fenty Beauty founder turned heads in a characteristically genre-blurring outfit: pairing skinny-fit leggings with a biker-core leather jacket.
On Wednesday evening, sat front row at the spring 2027 presentation from AWGE, A$AP Rocky’s clothing brand and creative collective. Her look was a satisfying mélange of aesthetics. Underneath her cropped, slouchy AWGE leather jacket was a corporate-appropriate button-up with rhinestones lining the lapel. On the bottom, she offset her workwear stirrup leggings with stacked diamond anklets. Unsurprisingly, it subtly mirrored the mood of Rocky’s runway designs.
This marked AWGE’s fourth runway presentation, which Rocky held at the Accor Arena in Paris before performing a show for his Don’t Be Dumb tour. This season, the brand used military clothing, utilitarian garments, and boardroom-ready dress codes as a foundation—echoing the visual language of Rocky’s “totalitarian chic” world tour.
Pronounced “awg,” AWGE presents ready-to-wear collections crafted in collaboration with Rocky’s longtime stylist Matthew Henson. The meaning of the acronym is somewhat secret and always evolving. This season, Rocky said it stands for “Anti-War Global Economics”—hence the hardened utility-leaning pieces.
During the concert, Rihanna watched on with Riot & RZA in hand. (It was presumably past baby Rocki’s bedtime.) After her recent back-to-back appearances at Celine Dion shows and designer front rows, it served as a sweet family outing amid a notoriously busy week.
Since Paris Fashion Week kicked off, Rihanna has been serving looks nonstop—first a gilded skirt set at Matières Fécales, followed by a black slit dress at Dior. Sartorially speaking, it’s been an exceptional few days for the singer. Of course, for an A$AP Rocky concert-slash-runway show, she kept the fashion coming.