After making a statement at The Fashion Awards earlier this week, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are again reminding everyone that no one comes close to touching their couples style. Last night, the ever-stylish parents stepped out to the Footwear News Achievement Awards in sleek black and white ‘fits.

Rihanna hit pause on her affinity for vintage fashion (she wore some major ’00s Lacroix at The Fashion Awards) in favor of a custom number by Alaïa. Her leather look turned the traditional men’s shirt on its head with a plunging neckline, ruched detailing at the center, and an elegant train. The singer and entrepreneur paired her ice white dress with lace-up Manolo Blahnik heels and splatters of diamond jewels from the likes of Chrome Hearts, Jacob & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Rocky, who was honored with Collaboration of the Year for his work with Puma at the event, contrasted his partner’s look with all-black everything. He wore a fur-trimmed motorcycle coat, a brown belt complete with a silver buckle, and square-toe shoes.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Before making her way inside the venue—where she made sure to snap some photos of her own—Rihanna sung Rocky’s praises about his impact on the industry. “He’s always influenced the fashion game,” she told reporters, adding “He’s always had a unique sense of style that I think designers have honed in on and actually use as inspiration for collections.”

Roy Rochlin/Footwear News/Getty Images

The couple had one last go at things before the evening ended as they hit up an intimate after-party following the awards ceremony. Rihanna swapped out her all-white Alaïa for a deep chocolate brown look. She paired a fitted mini dress that featured fishnet details at the neck with a patent trench coat and a structured handbag. Rocky, meanwhile, opted for a similar leather coat to the one he wore earlier in the evening.

Although the couple has been seemingly busy with late-night dinners than step and repeats recently, their two appearances this week proved that they’re still the reigning King and Queen of red carpet style.