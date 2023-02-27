When Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with baby number two during her Super Bowl halftime performance, there was much to be excited about. First of all, it was quite the pregnancy announcement—on one of the world’s biggest stages, wearing custom Loewe and Alaïa, about to bring the house down. Of course, it also meant that Rihanna’s adorable family with A$AP Rocky was once again growing. But, possibly most enticing of all, it meant we would get another dose of Rihanna maternity style.

During her last pregnancy, the singer proved that no baby bump would keep her from those best dressed lists. We shouldn’t have exoected anything else this time around. On Saturday night, Rihanna stepped out for dinner at Langosteria Bistrot in Milan with Rocky and, of course, she looked stylish as always.

For the occasion, the singer wore a melon-colored, satin halter neck dress from LaPointe spring 2023. Rihanna paired the feminine number with custom strappy snakeskin Manolo Blahnik heels, but this is Ri we’re talking about, and she had to add some edge to the look. She did so with the help of a white fur-covered Tom Ford-era Gucci bag featuring two jewel-encrusted dragon heads on the front, and a rusted orange bomber jacket on top from the recently launched Italian-based brand PDF.

Photopress / BACKGRID

Of course, Rocky also looked stylish in his own right, joining Rihanna in oversized light wash jeans, square-toed boots, and a leather jacket. And despite them both being in Milan together during fashion week, it was only Rocky who attended the Gucci show, meaning Rihanna simply teased us all with her timely presence in the city. Well, at least we got some street style out of it.