Summer fashion? Rihanna doesn’t know her. At all. Last night in Los Angeles, Rihanna kept up her streak of seasonally-opposed fashion moments as she hit the city in a luxe fall coat and not much else.

Hitting up her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna was spotted wearing a chocolate brown trench that she belted into a night out dress. Her coat featured a statement lapel and sloped shoulders. Rihanna accented her trench, which she cinched tightly at the waist, with what appeared to be a black sheer bra underneath. Per usual, accessories were a focal point of the Bad Gal’s look. She sported layers of blinding diamond tennis necklaces, statement hoop earrings, and square black shades. The Fenty mogul rounded everything out with black sandal heels, a nude lip, and a natural hairdo.

A glossy leather coat is perhaps the last item someone would consider picking out for a balmy L.A. evening. But, considering the fact that Rihanna likely went from door-to-door with minimal time spent outside, is there anything more Bad Gal coded than letting your outfit say: The weather app? Don’t know her, either.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Even as temperatures have started to creep up over the past few weeks, Rihanna has remained steadfast in her dedication to sporting quality outerwear in the summer heat. During a red carpet event for the launch of her Fenty Hair line, she leaned into the Quiet Luxury trend in a full Khaite look. She wore a plunging bustier top, maxi skirt, and an oversized bomber jacket worn loosely across her shoulders. Earlier in the week, she brought back a major 2000s “It” bag with a helping hand from her go-to John Galliano mink coat.

Rihanna has always abided by her own rulebook when it comes to her fashion sense. And while she recently expressed regret over some of her more skin-baring style moments from years past, there’s something so understatedly sexy about wearing just a trench coat in the peak of summer.