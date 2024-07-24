Rihanna’s Sporty Off-Duty ’Fit Deserves a Gold Medal

When it concerns Rihanna’s off-duty style, there’s next to nothing she can wear that doesn’t ooze with cool. Yesterday, Rihanna doubled down on her affinity for big baggy pants as she hit New York City in an elevated sporty ‘fit.

Rihanna was seen in the Big Apple wearing camouflage cargo pants from the menswear brand Amiri. Her bottoms were crafted with a slight flare silhouette and oversize pockets on each side. Up top, Rihanna slipped into a vintage Scott Sports jersey that featured a royal blue, black, and white color way. For the non sports fans out there, Scott Sports designs “bicycles, winter equipment, [and] motorsports” gear.

For an even sportier touch, Rihanna opted for a pair of Puma x Ottolinger sneakers. Her trainers, called the Mostro Lo Sneakers, were equal parts athletic sneaker and full-on dad shoe. Rihanna carried a monogram Gucci tote on her shoulder and rounded out her look with black Gentle Monster shades and a multi-color necklace. The beauty mogul styled her hair in a braided updo.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna has been spending a fair amount of time in New York City recently following a Paris Fashion Week appearance last month. And naturally, the Fenty entrepreneur has brought the Big Apple’s signature edge into her latest outfits. A classic New York Yankees hat has become her go-to accessory throughout her time in the city, wearing the piece twice within the span of a few days. She’s also dabbled in everything from the Mob Wife trend—she wore a matching The Attico set and metallic ballet flats—to the extreme version of the baggy jeans trend she pulled out over the weekend.

Her latest outfit appears to combine the very best of her off-duty fashion with the signatures of New York street style. There’s a comfortable (and cult-favorite) shoe, street-skimming trousers, and some sort of vintage gem in the form of her flashy sports jersey. And with the Olympics just a few days away, Rihanna’s sporty-meets-chic look is certainly first line for a gold medal.