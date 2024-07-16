Rihanna’s street-style outfits don’t quite have a particular formula. The Bad Gal is just as likely to emerge on the cobble stones of New York City or Los Angeles in a vintage peekaboo coat as she is an oversize black hoodie. But, recently, Rihanna has been championing one particular accessory that might key us in on her sporting allegiances: a New York Yankees baseball hat. Or, more likely, the piece just looks cool—especially on Rihanna.

Last night, Rihanna was spotted out and about in the Big Apple wearing one of her more casual off-duty outfits in quite some time. She slipped into a plunging white tank top, black mini shorts, and a matching duster coat. Her accessories turned out to be the major focal point here, with white sneakers and chunky Gucci frames adding an understated touch to the outfit. Rihanna topped off her night out with a wide-brim Yankees hat worn backward. If the cap looks familiar, it’s likely because she just wore the same piece in a few days prior.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Fenty mogul slipped into a matching animal print set from The Attico that she accented with a vintage Gucci shoulder bag. While a touch dressier than her most recent off-duty moment, Rihanna still made sure she had her trusty Yankees hat atop her head. This time, she wore the accessory forward which allowed for her long, auburn locks to tumble down below.

Another Yankees moment came in mid-May when Rihanna looked ultra-sporty in an Awake NY set and gray sock shoes.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Baseball caps have long been a hallmark of Rihanna’s style—remember when she wore a graphic t-shirt with a Yankees hat-wearing Hillary Clinton printed across the front?—for quite some time now. We’ve seen her rock the hat while wearing everything from motorcycle bomber jackets to pantsless blazers and white stilettos. With her latest looks, while a touch more casual, Rihanna has proved that the next “Cool Girl” accessory might just be borrowed from the boys.