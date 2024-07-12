Even in a matching pajama set, Rihanna knows exactly how to turn up the volume on her signature date night style. During an evening on the town with A$AP Rocky yesterday, the Bad Gal indulged in a look that was heavy on the prints and heavy on comfort, too.

Rihanna hit the New York City streets in a zebra print top from The Attico. She styled her semi-sheer button down blouse with the brand’s high-waisted ballon pants. The pairing was a more cozy twist on her usually high-octane date night style which has featured everything from holy grail vintage finds to off-the-runway tutu dresses. But as cozy as the silhouette of Rihanna’s ‘fit proved to be, the vibrant zebra print certainly made an impact on the Big Apple streets.

From there, Rihanna continued her outfit with a handful of eye-catching accessories. The mogul nestled her auburn locks inside in a New York Yankees baseball hat and took a page out of the Jennifer Lawrence off-duty playbook with her metallic ballet flats. And it wouldn’t be a Rihanna look without some sort of rare archival piece. She carried a vintage patent leather Gucci bag on her shoulder.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Animal prints have been making a comeback amongst the celebrity crowd with the surge of the Mob Wife aesthetic. But, true to form, Rihanna has set herself apart.

For another outing with Rocky back in April, the star mixed and matched animal prints during a Los Angeles date night. She paired a plunging leopard mini dress with a custom Dolce & Gabbana and a limited-edition Louis Vuitton mini bag (designed in leopard print fabric, of course). Just a few weeks later, she pulled out a faux fur Giorgio Armani coat complete with an all-over leopard pattern. She even wore a ’90s zebra Rifat Ozbek coat as a dress during the peak of summer weather last month.

Simply, no one is coming close to Rihanna’s animal print game.

