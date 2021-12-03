Rihanna Takes Fall Layering to a New Level While Out in NYC

We pause your afternoon routine for a brief masterclass in layering, brought to you by the decidedly not-pregnant Rihanna. Now that the weather is officially dropping, it’s important to layer up so you can stay warm while outside, but not melt from heatstroke when you’re finally in doors at your desired destination. Luckily, Rihanna just pulled off a perfectly layered outfit, so we’re bringing it out as an example in today’s class.

While out in New York City with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, on Thursday night, Rihanna opted for an all-black look, excluding a pair of white Loewe sunglasses. As a base for the outfit, Rihanna wore a Martine Rose tracksuit and tucked the pants into a pair of pointed-toe Balenciaga boots. The singer then finished off the outfit with an oversized quilted nylon Miu Miu coat on top and a pair of gloves from the French brand. The result is a mix of textures and proportions put together to create an interesting outfit despite the monochrome color scheme.

It makes sense that Rihanna would bundle up considering she might be extra cold after returning to the city following a trip in the much more mild Barbados, where she was honored as one of the country’s national heroes. She would, no doubt, gain that honor here as well if she released a new album, though on Thursday night, she told paparazzi new music was coming “soon soon soon.”