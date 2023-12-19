Retro style takes some serious know how to pull off. Veer too far into a certain decade and you run the risk of overdoing things. Forget a key style or pattern indicative of the time and your look might miss out on the vintage feel entirely. As tricky as referential fashion might be, leave it to Rihanna to provide a master class in pulling off the throwback style, complete with a very rare outerwear grail, for the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party.

Rihanna’s style is always the epitome of cool, but her look on Monday was brimming in nostalgic favorites. In addition to her retro purple stompers, her slicked, side swept hair and and glittery purple eyeshadow truly brought things back, as did the rows of stacked, silver earrings and multi-colored necklaces. Rihanna’s acid wash, low-rise jeans slung loosely on her figure and featured a glitzy, blinged-out chain attached at her belt loop. But Rihanna’s layered coats that were truly the focus of things here.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images & Virisa Yong & JojoKorsh/BFA.com

Underneath her lilac shearling overcoat, Rihanna layered a quilted Chanel jacket from the brand’s fall 1990 collection. The original piece was modeled by runway legend Yasmeen Ghauri and featured gold button detailing and multi-colored tweed accents at the pockets, sleeves, and collar. Only a portion of the tweed was visible in Rihanna’s look, as much of the jacket was hidden behind her top coat. Even as referential as Rihanna’s look (and vintage Chanel piece) might be, it still felt entirely current and on brand for her, a feat perhaps only RiRi could pull off. There’s also something to be said for adding something your very personal flair to archival, Lagerfeld-era Chanel.

Since the birth of her second child in August, Rihanna hasn’t followed a set playbook regarding her style. For her first post-pregnancy appearance, she cut an edgy figure in Balenciaga pantaboots, a cropped bomber, and a tulle top. She’s since waded into everything from luxe stealth wealth to textured leather, and even motorcycle chic.

During the night, Rihanna described her biggest fashion “ick,” which makes complete sense when you consider her hard-to-pin down style. “When you see something that is inauthentic for someone. It's blatant, it's blaring. I hate that. It's forced. That turns me off.”