Rihanna and Hailey Bieber come from two very different schools of fashion. The former, who recently reemerged into the public eye after the birth of her second son in August, has historically never followed a style rulebook. Bieber, too, is usually one to take one risks also—but her style often veers into more trendy, it-girl territory than Rihanna’s. Still, that doesn’t mean the two won’t come across a shared piece in common—and on Monday, they did just that as they stepped out in extremely similar leather coats only a few miles apart in Los Angeles. Both seemed to agree, zippers on your shiny leather jacket are out, but buttons on textured leather is decidedly in.

Rihanna, who was spotted dining solo in West Hollywood, opted for a casual look that was given some extra edge thanks to two-toned leather. Her pants were designed in a brown ombre fabric and featured a baggy, bootcut silhouette that showed off her pointed heels.

Up top, the star wore a boxy black coat that was designed with baggy sleeves, two oversized pockets on either side, and shiny buttons down the front. It looks like she wore the piece on its own, opting to button it in the center, and rounded things out with a silver statement ring and a pair of diamond earrings.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Earlier in the day, Hailey had her own fun with a buttoned leather outerwear during an afternoon stroll with her husband Justin. The model went with a black blazer designed in a textured fabric. While the coat had a similar cut and oversized feel as Rihanna’s, it came in a more tailored form thanks to the strong shoulders and notched lapels.

Instead of layering some more leather below, Hailey opted for a pair of reworked cargo pants with exposed stitch detailing. She did, however, sport some more of the fabric with her accessory choices—a mauve tote bag as well as a pair of patent knife heels. To complete the look, she went with thin sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a stack of rings.

While, yes, leather coats are part of any good fall wardrobe (especially that of fashion girls like Rihanna and Hailey), their looks had a similar feel. And apparently, ballet-inspired wears aren’t the only thing they have in common.