Rihanna Takes Her Baby Bump to the Gucci Front Row

Studies say it’s important to introduce your child to art and culture, even when the baby is still in the womb. Play Mozart in front of your belly, read the unborn child some Goodnight Moon, and bring them to a Gucci fashion show. Rihanna is providing her child with a proper fashion education before they’re even born, preparing the child for what will undoubtedly be a life of style stardom. On Friday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the Gucci fall 2022 runway show at Milan Fashion Week and Rihanna’s pregnant belly was once again on full display, completely surrounded by Gucci luxury.

The singer stepped out in an eclectic look, beginning with a pair of leather, low-rise black pants, with a Chinese dragon climbing up the right leg, a piece from the Gucci pre-fall 2022 collection. She also pulled a headpiece from that same collection, a Cleopatra-esque metal piece that hugged her scalp and fell down around her face in silver squares. While leaving her stomach on display as she has now become known to do, the singer opted for a black latex and lace long-sleeve crop top, the hem skimming the top of her belly. Rihanna topped the look with a purple faux-fur jacket, adding some color to the ensemble.

The mom-to-be especially stood out standing next to her boyfriend, Rocky, who kept his look slightly more streamlined, wearing a black bomber-like jacket and leather pants. He did add some excitement with his accessories, however, opting for yellow gloves from Gucci’s collaboration with Adidas and a Gucci briefcase, which he could have borrowed from his friend Tyler, The Creator if Rocky is finally returning his calls.

Ever since Rihanna revealed she’s expecting late last month, she has turned her baby bump into the hottest accessory, putting it on display and curating outfits specifically to show it off. Her look for the Fenty Beauty and Skin event earlier this month was a masterclass in chic maternity dressing as the singer draped her belly in a custom sequined top from The Attico spring 2022 collection. Rihanna has only been publicly pregnant for a few weeks, and we don’t know how much longer we will get to enjoy her dressing up her growing stomach, but it’s already clear the Savage x Fenty CEO has made her mark on maternity style, and it will never truly be the same.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Courtesy of Gucci