Rihanna can make just about anything look chic, even a hockey jersey. On Wednesday night, the singer stepped out for dinner with A$AP Rocky and their 11-month-old son for dinner at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi. A jersey may not seem like obvious attire for dinner at a high-end Italian restaurant, but leave it to Rihanna to style the piece to perfection and in doing so, create the new dress code category of cocktail-appropriate sportswear.

To be fair, this wasn’t a basic hockey jersey, but a vintage Wu-Tang hockey jersey from the ‘90s. Rihanna dressed up the top with a long, sheer skirt underneath, black peep-toe heels, and a pair of Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster sunglasses. Loads of jewels, including two chokers and some large rings, and a deep red lip completed the ensemble.

BACKGRID

This actually isn’t the first time Rihanna has dressed up a jersey. In fact, the sportswear staple seems to be a bit of a go-to for the singer. Back in August, Rihanna stepped out in a vintage blue TLC Fanmail Chargers jersey, which she spiced up with Marni trousers.

Rihanna’s son, meanwhile, matched the singer in an all-white outfit, looking absolutely adorable in a white zip-up, shorts, and little socks. Even his pacifier coordinated with the rest of the ensemble. The baby, who will turn one next month, seemed pretty much unfazed by the paparazzi. Thus is the life of Rihanna and Rocky’s son.

Speaking of Rocky, he too looked stylish for the dinner date, donning an all black, leather ensemble in the form of pants, and a hooded bomber jacket. All together, the trio made for quite the coordinated group.