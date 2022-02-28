Rihanna continued her unborn baby’s tour de fashion on Monday when she attended the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week. The singer draped herself in peach-colored threads as she sat front row at the tribute for the late Virgil Abloh.

Maybe it was the chilly Parisian weather, or the somber occasion, but Rihanna chose to cover her baby bump for the presentation. The Fenty CEO opted for a light pink leather mini dress fromm Off—White covered with an oversized shearling coat in a similar hue. Rihanna kept the monochrome theme going with the addition of a mini Dior Saddle Bag, in a coordinating shade of ostrich leather. She then finished off the look with some strappy heeled sandals and layers of necklaces draping over her belly at different lengths, a go-to for the singer as of late.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna was joined at the show by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who was dressed in an all-black look, all the better to let Rihanna really stand out. The rapper wore a pair of leather pants and a matching jacket, both pieces embossed with the Mercedes Benz logo.

Rihanna’s appearance at the show is fitting as she’s been a longtime fan of Abloh and Off-White, often wearing his designs over the years and making appearances at his shows. Both she and Rocky were also present at the designer’s memorial back in December following his passing from cancer late last year. The couple were hardly the only stars to take in Monday’s show, however. Idris Elba, Pharrell Williams, and even France’s former first lady, Carla Bruni, were spotted in the front row, while Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, and more supermodels walked the runway, proving the truly wide scope of Abloh’s star-studded influence.