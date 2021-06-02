Late on Tuesday night, Rihanna revealed her struggle with an age-old dilemma: what to caption an Instagram. “Been 3 mins of thinking of a caption...,” she wrote with a perplexed emoji. “I ain’t got shit to say.”

Really, though, a caption wasn’t necessary. There’s nothing wrong with a good ole thirst trap—especially when it features Rihanna in a pair of fuzzy mules, piles of gold necklaces and a matching lacy orange bra and thong from her Savage x Fenty collection, and derrière tattoo (reading “lover” in Tibetan) on full display. It was a celebrity masterclass in the “drop your pic and go” school of social media thought.

Many of the 50,000-plus comments assured her as much, alongside the usual bevy of comments demanding new music. Despite repeatedly dropping hints that something “next level” is on the way, Rihanna hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016. “I think I should [soon],” she replied to a suggestion that she celebrate by releasing a song in March—only to again disappoint. “Just 1 tho lol.”

Some also wondered if the photos were taken by A$AP Rocky, whom Rihanna is now officially dating after nearly a decade of rumors. She has yet to address the relationship but Rocky couldn’t help but gush about the “love of [his] life” in last month’s GQ cover story. “I think when you know, you know,” he said regarding monogamy. “She's the One.”