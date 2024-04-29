Rihanna recently explained that while she’s had her “nipples out” on the red carpet, there’s certain things she “would never do” again when it comes to risqué fashion. Her latest look, though, proves that the Bad Gal still knows how to spice up a look. Over the weekend, Rihanna championed the naked shoe trend, and some off-the-runway fashion, during a Fenty Beauty event.

The mogul stepped out in Los Angeles while wearing a custom look from the newly-appointed Alexander McQueen designer Seán McGirr. Rihanna’s horse hair dress, modeled after a similar style from the brand’s fall 2024 runway show, featured a va-va-voom corset bodice. While the dress’s shape was fairly simple, things were taken up a notch thanks to its horse hair fabric (that’s certainly one way to interpret Horse Girl fashion) and muted cream colorway. Rihanna accessorized her outfit with statement bracelets, cuffs, and rings and styled her honey blonde locks in a simple side part. To top everything off, Rihanna went with a pair of lace-up stilettos that looked like they were floating on her feet. Nowadays, it might happen that the only “naked” fashion the mom of two is willing to participate in is, you guessed it, some naked shoes.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

McGirr’s runway version was designed with a shorter, party-ready silhouette and a center slit. He sent the look down the catwlk with a sculptural shoulder bag and hoof-shaped boots. Rihanna’s knee-length version, coupled with her statement shoes and glowy glam, certainly managed to bring this look from the catwalk to the step and repeat.

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna has been busy lately showing off her signature style everywhere from more casual off-duty settings to events like this Fenty Beauty launch. In just a week, however, the style star will jet to the Big Apple for the Met Gala where she’s sure to bring her very best. On Saturday, Rihanna teased what she has in store for the event’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

“I'm actually keeping it real simple this year,” she told reporters, adding “It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. Very simple-ish [when] compared to everything I have done.”