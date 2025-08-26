Pattern clashing is one of fashion’s oldest and most controversial faux pas—unless, of course, you’re Rihanna. Yesterday in Los Angeles, while out with her son Riot, the mogul delivered a thesis in bold maternity style, effortlessly combining three contrasting prints in a look only she could pull off.

Staying true to her streak of comfort-minded pregnancy outfits, Rihanna kicked things off with a pair of loose-fitting pinstripe trousers. The flared pants, from her Fenty x Puma line, sat right below her baby bump. On top, she wore a graphic tee from everyone’s favorite quirky girl label, Chopova Lowena, that featured a vibrant blue chameleon graphic. The trousers-and-tee pairing alone made a daring statement—but in true Rihanna form, she wasn’t done yet.

To accessorize the outfit, she added a rare vintage piece: a pistachio green anaconda bag from Tom Ford’s spring 1996 collection for Gucci. Originally carried down the runway by Kate Moss, the archival accessory has become a go-to in Rihanna’s off-duty rotation. She last wore it back in April—again, paired with mismatched prints.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna’s daring styling choices didn’t end there, however. She pulled out her Fenty x Puma Cat Cleats yet again—an unconventional twist on the recent surge of luxury flip-flops seen this summer—and finished everything off with black shades and her go-to jewelry stack.

Mismatched patterns are nothing new for Rihanna; she’s dabbled in everything from double snakeskin to mixed monogram, even though the look has long been a no-no in the fashion world. But with her latest pregnancy ensemble, Rihanna proved that the style “don’t” looks best when done with confidence—and preferably with an alt graphic tee, some pinstripes, and a vintage anaconda accessory.