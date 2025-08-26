Rihanna Earns Her PhD in Pattern Clashing
Pattern clashing is one of fashion’s oldest and most controversial faux pas—unless, of course, you’re Rihanna. Yesterday in Los Angeles, while out with her son Riot, the mogul delivered a thesis in bold maternity style, effortlessly combining three contrasting prints in a look only she could pull off.
Staying true to her streak of comfort-minded pregnancy outfits, Rihanna kicked things off with a pair of loose-fitting pinstripe trousers. The flared pants, from her Fenty x Puma line, sat right below her baby bump. On top, she wore a graphic tee from everyone’s favorite quirky girl label, Chopova Lowena, that featured a vibrant blue chameleon graphic. The trousers-and-tee pairing alone made a daring statement—but in true Rihanna form, she wasn’t done yet.
To accessorize the outfit, she added a rare vintage piece: a pistachio green anaconda bag from Tom Ford’s spring 1996 collection for Gucci. Originally carried down the runway by Kate Moss, the archival accessory has become a go-to in Rihanna’s off-duty rotation. She last wore it back in April—again, paired with mismatched prints.
Rihanna’s daring styling choices didn’t end there, however. She pulled out her Fenty x Puma Cat Cleats yet again—an unconventional twist on the recent surge of luxury flip-flops seen this summer—and finished everything off with black shades and her go-to jewelry stack.
Mismatched patterns are nothing new for Rihanna; she’s dabbled in everything from double snakeskin to mixed monogram, even though the look has long been a no-no in the fashion world. But with her latest pregnancy ensemble, Rihanna proved that the style “don’t” looks best when done with confidence—and preferably with an alt graphic tee, some pinstripes, and a vintage anaconda accessory.