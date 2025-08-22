While everyone else is following the trends this summer, Rihanna’s busy bending them to her will. While out with her partner, A$AP Rocky, in Los Angeles yesterday, Rihanna put her signature spin on this season’s defining style trademarks.

Rihanna started off her look with a baggy white tee—a classic summer basic—that highlighted her pregnancy bump. Leaning into the recent explosion of multi-purpose scarves, Rihanna wore a brightly-colored wrap as a maxi skirt.

On her feet, the star wore a pair of white flip-flops—but these weren’t just any ‘ol pair of thong sandals. The white jelly sandals featured multi-prong heels instead of just one little kitten pump. They’re from the singer’s recent collaboration with Puma.

Rounding out the look was a vintage Fendi baguette with bright sequins, helping to tie in the color scheme of her scarf-skirt. Rihanna sported cat-eye glasses and her usual stacks of gold jewelry.

ShotbyNYP/TheDailyStardust / BACKGRID

The crowd usually follows Rihanna’s cue when it comes to trends. And though her latest off-duty look channels a few classic summer staples that are currently back in vogue, Rihanna redefined them with her signature edge. There’s the baggy beach tee, the classic summer scarf, and a flip-flop to match—all done the Rihanna way.

Rather than simply tying her scarf around her waist over a pair of pants—a move we’ve seen countless times this summer—Rihanna reimagined it as a full sarong, allowing it to act as the main attraction instead of just a styling trick. Her accessories, too, were anything but ordinary. After all, not everyone can pull a Carrie Bradshaw-level handbag from their closet on a random Thursday or wear their freakiest sandals like it’s no big deal.

With just a few weeks of summer left, let Rihanna stand as proof that it’s never too late to rewrite the trend report.