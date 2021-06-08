Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, is following in his parent’s fashion footsteps. The 18-year old has just scored his first major brand campaign as the new face of Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection under creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

On Instagram, Beckham revealed the new photos, writing that he is “honored to be part” of the campaign. Photographed by David Sims, Beckham is wearing a checkerboard-print sweater with denim shorts, and a floral button-down shirt with a contrasting polka-dot tie. The mood black and white photos show off just how much he’s grown to look like his father.

Meanwhile, being really really ridiculously good-looking is part of the Beckham family genes. In 2019, People named Brooklyn Beckham one of their sexiest twentysomethings, which understandably skeeved out Victoria. With their stars shining brighter, we’re bound to see more of the Beckham brothers.