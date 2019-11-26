Victoria Beckham wasn’t enormously pleased about 20-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham’s inclusion on People ’s Sexiest Man Alive list. Brooklyn was included on the “twenty-something” list in the “Sexiest Stars at Every Age” section. It’s a family tradition—father David Beckham is a “Sexiest Man Alive” issue mainstay, and he nabbed the big title in 2015. Victoria was pleased for him, telling People at the time that she thought it was “very attractive in a man when they have strong family values, good morals, a great work ethic. He does look after himself, he's got a great body, dresses really well, and has got a great smile. So I suppose it's everything."

But like any mom, Posh wasn’t too thrilled about Brooklyn’s inclusion. And so when she was asked about the matter while making an appearance on Ellen, she responded in her typical deadpan fashion.

"I'm not sure if I want to know that," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I don't know if I need to know that."

We can’t say we blame her.

Victoria also spoke with DeGeneres about her 17-year-old son Romeo, who has been using his famous mom to get more followers on TikTok. If you wanna be TikTok famous you gotta get with your famous relatives for clicks—isn’t that truly the greatest gift a celebrity parent can give?

“He came home the other day and he said, 'You know, Mum, I've just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?' And I was like, 'Yeah, what should we dance to?'" she recounted. "And he said, 'The Spice Girls.' And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, 'That'll get my numbers up.' He used me!"

Spice up your feed, as it were. All that joy that TikTok can bring. I said who do you think you are? Some kind of TikTok superstar.

