"I think rules are there to be broken," Victoria Beckham once informed passersby in Central Park, where she appeared via webcam to dole out her sartorial advice.

That's but one drop in a bucket of irreverence Beckham has accumulated over the course of what is officially 45 years on this planet on Wednesday. Her look may have come a long way since she was known as Posh Spice, but her dry sense of humor 's always been there—even before she started broadcasting it on slogan tees that read, in a troll of her Internet trolls, "Fashion Stole My Smile ."

Pinterest Victoria Beckham wearing her infamous "Fashion Stole My Smile" T-shirt at LAX. Getty Images

Another thing she's proven over the years: She always gets the last laugh. "For a long time there, I was a bit of a laughingstock. And while everybody was busy laughing, what was I doing? I was laying the foundation to what I have in place now," Beckham told Business of Fashion in 2014. (Three years later, that would include an OBE .) In celebration of her birthday, revisit more of Beckham's most quotable gems, here.

On mortality: "I'm not scared of death. I never wear a seatbelt on a plane."—on dvbstyle.com

On looking miserable: "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn’t be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn’t be married anymore."—in Vogue Netherlands

On being pulled over after making an illegal turn: "The policeman was gorgeous. And he loved my shoes."—in W

On what she would say to her 18-year-old self: "You are not the prettiest, or the thinnest, or the best at dancing at the Laine Theatre Arts college. You have never properly fitted in, although you are sharing your Surrey school digs with really nice girls. You have bad acne."—in Vogue UK

On her singing career: "I was never going to give Mariah Carey any competition."—in Marie Claire

On her son Brooklyn 's hair: "@chloegmoretz what have u done!!"—on Instagram

On her hidden talent: "The most popular thing I make in my kitchen is a mango carved into a hedgehog. I do that and the kids tell everyone I’m an amazing cook."—in The Guardian

On Americans: "I think [Americans] have this impression that I'm this miserable cow who doesn't smile. But I'm actually quite the opposite."—in W

On America: "I'm going to try and smile more for America."—in W

On first meeting David Beckham : "I didn't really know who he was. I was never into football."—in W

On…getting to know David Beckham: "He does have a huge one…It’s like a tractor exhaust pipe."—in GQ

On being thin: "Some women ask if I’m so thin because I shag all day. And I say, 'Actually, yes! And I bet you would too if you were married to David Beckham.'"—in OK! (via CelebsNow)

On footwear: "I can’t concentrate in flats."—in Glamour

On her gender identity: "I'm a gay man in a woman's body…You've read all the rumors about me. Some people aren't satisfied that I'm a gay man in a woman's body and swear that I'm secretly a real boy. Let's clear that one up. I'm a real woman."—in Marie Claire

On her relationship: "What’s David’s role? David looks good, that’s what David does. David looks good, and I’m the funny one, that’s what I hear constantly. But I keep telling him that looks fade."—in The Cut

On menswear: "Don’t men look better with their clothes off?"—in The Cut

On her $22 million mansion in Beverly Hills: "I had quite a lot of things to get my head around. What was the nicest area? I was very much like, 'Okay, the seaside is down there, training is there, school is there, and I think Barneys is over there.' I kind of did it like that…We didn't want anything too huge, too fancy, too ostentatious."—in W

On which part of Beverly Hills the $22 million mansion is in: "The best."—in W

