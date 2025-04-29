Rosamund Pike’s latest choice of footwear is a rather hairy situation. The actor attended a London screening of her new film Hallow Road yesterday in a pair of runway shoes that were so wrong, they were right.

Pike donned a full look from Irish designer Simone Rocha’s fall 2025 collection. Though her bright red dress certainly commanded attention, our eyes were instantly drawn to her shoes: a ballet slipper-stiletto hybrid designed in a chocolate brown faux fur. Pike’s out-of-the-box shoes featured a rounded (hairy, of course) shape and a black strap placed along the center.

The actor’s look wasn’t just about her shoes, though. Her cherry dress had just as much interest. The piece was basically one big drape, with various folds and creases along the middle and neckline. There was also a built-in chain necklace attached to the dress, perfect for those moments when choosing the correct accessory becomes a headache. Pike complimented the hue of her dress with a matching lip.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Hair (and not the type found on the head) was a common theme throughout the fall 2025 runways. While faux furs were aplenty in their normal form (plush coats, heavy jackets, and the like), they also popped up in unplanned places, like on the bottoms of high heels and the hemlines of party dresses. In addition to Simone Rocha’s cozy ballerinas, shaggy footwear was seen at brands like Jil Sander, Acne Studios, and Bottega Veneta this season.

It remains to be seen if hairy shoes filter down from the runway and red carpets to the general population. (Really, the risk of damaging one’s expensive faux fur shoes from some rain or snow is far too much to fathom.) But for Pike’s intended purpose of making a fashion statement on the red carpet, they function quite nicely.