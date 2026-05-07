If you’re in need of inspiration for your next office look, allow Rosé to provide a slick new take on corporate attire. This weekend, the Blackpink star stepped out in New York City in a subversive version of a classic skirt suit, hailing from Saint Laurent. Worn over a simple white T-shirt, her ensemble featured a collarless jacket and knee-length skirt—each crafted from black leather.

The singer’s nonchalant nod to uptown style, however, was far from the simplicity of an average matching set. Her jacket included silver-buttoned front pockets and shoulder straps, as well as a contrasting brown lining. Meanwhile, her skirt was cinched by a thick, silver-buckled belt to enhance its biker edge.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Leaning into a business-worthy approach, Rosé paired the skirt suit with black nylon tights and a glistening pair of black patent leather pumps—complete with the sharply pointed, elongated toes that have become a signature of creative director Anthony Vaccarello in recent seasons. Saint Laurent’s slouchy, shiny black leather Shortense bag with rounded gold hardware, as well as a pair of thin rounded black sunglasses, gave her monochrome attire a carefree finish.

The corporate-esque set was Rosé’s latest all-black look from the French fashion house while in Manhattan this week. On Monday, the singer attended the Met Gala in a high-slit gown accentuated by a crystal-covered bird brooch. Afterwards, she took on the evening’s afterparty scene in a strapless, silky ruched dress with a wavy hemline, channeling the flair of ‘80s eveningwear.

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Despite its corporate origins, the singer’s skirt suit remained nonchalant from its edgy take on ladylike dressing—which was smoothly in tandem with her dark style streak. As a longtime Saint Laurent ambassador, Rosé’s regularly worn its separates and formalwear on and off the red carpet over the years. In fact, her latest Met Gala outing marked her third with Vaccarello, who just celebrated his 10-year anniversary at the brand. Clearly, when it comes to effortless dressing, consistency is key—and Rosé’s got it in spades.