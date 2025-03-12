Rosé Mixes Boho With Bridal In Paris

An after-party usually calls for something tight, short, and designed in all-black. Maybe even some sparkle or embroidery for a little something extra. Rosé decided against all of that to attend Saint Laurent’s bash on the final evening of Paris Fashion Week last night. She wore a floor-length gown that was equal parts Boho and bridal.

Rosé slipped on a strapless number from Saint Laurent’s resort 2025 collection for her night out. It featured ruffle detailing along the top and hemline and a long, baggy silhouette that required some lifting as she left the Ritz Hotel. The Blackpink star styled her look minimally, opting for just a chunky gold bangle on one arm and light brown pumps. A wispy and casual updo and a “no makeup” beauty look finished everything off.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Rosé’s outfit was on double duty last night as she attended the brand’s fall 2025 runway show and after-party in the same look. Many of the VIPs at the intimate fête opted for all-black. Chief among them were Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, the latter of whom capped off her runway appearance by wearing a see-through dress sans bra. Kate Moss continued her Parisian dress code of jet black by showing up to the after-party in a dark blue see-through top and blazer while Iris Law opted for a fully-lace mini dress. Rosé was among the select few guests who decided against not only all-black, but all-sheer, too.

Instead, the singer mixed the typically bridal palette of all-white with key Boho elements—look no further than her statement bracelet and the free-spirited silhouette of her dress. Between Hadid’s barely-there sheer dress and Rosé Boho and bridal look, there’s clearly no one way to do party dressing.