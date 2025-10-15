Forget about seasonal espresso browns and rich forest greens, Sabrina Carpenter’s take on fall dressing is tripling down on bold buttery yellow.

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live gig this weekend, Carpenter stepped out with the cast last night in Manhattan. But instead of one of her many (usually vintage) party dresses, the singer went decidedly casual in an off-the-shoulder knit jumper. Paired with no pants, the cozy garment was an ideal choice by Carpenter to tackle New York’s suddenly chilly October nights.

Continuing her embrace of the butter hue, Carpenter dabbled in another fashion girl-favorite trend: exposed socks. She wore a pair of slouchy lemon tube socks that tucked right into a pair of clear jelly heels. With her cropped sweater worn sans pants and too-high socks, the look was somewhat adjacent to Princess Diana’s infamous fall uniform of college sweatshirts and athletic shoes.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

On her shoulder, Carpenter toted a quilted Chanel flap bag in a brighter lemontini shade of yellow. She wore her shoulder blonde hair in tight curls and sported glowing skin with blush-stained cheek.

Like most stars, this isn’t Carpenter’s first time dabbling in the butter yellow look. She recently donned the color during a vacation in Italy this past summer while yachting. She was also very early to the red carpet adaptation of the shade when she wore a sequined Versace look in June 2024 and a glimmering Miu Miu number to a gala shortly after.

As you continue to refine your fall and winter wardrobes, let Carpenter’s latest ensemble live as proof that dreary weather doesn’t have to mean dreary colors.