Sabrina Carpenter’s version of the butter yellow trend is all about capital-B Bling.

For the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event last night, the “Espresso” hitmaker lit up the red carpet in a crystalized floor-length stunner. Although the silhouette of Carpenter’s pale yellow Miu Miu dress was fairly standard—a form-fitting corset bodice accented by a curve-hugging skirt—its all-over embroidery proved to be quite the attention getter. The top of the dress was trimmed with silver sequins before cascading into an almost web-like effect down below. There were also strands of crystals placed along Carpenter’s waist to mimic the look of a thin belt. Carpenter kept accessories to a minimum, instead letting her bedazzled outfit serve as wearable jewelry for the evening. She styled her signature blonde locks in a tousled, curly hair style and opted for a nude lip and bronze eyeshadow.

Butter yellow —the fashion antithesis of neon Brat green—has been making rounds among celebrities this summer. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lawrence have dabbled in the trend. But Carpenter’s blinged-out dress proved to be one of the more extravagant twists on the fairly subdued look thus far.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In fact, it looks as though Carpenter has taken a special liking to pale yellow party dresses. For her 25th birthday in May, the singer slipped into an ultra-mini dress inspired by Kate Hudson’s How to Lose a Guy In Ten Days character, Andie Anderson.

Her satin birthday look was also trimmed with crystals, mainly placed along the neck and waistline, and featured a leggy side slit. Like Hudson’s famed floor-length gown from the ’00s cult-classic, Carpenter’s mini version was completely open at the back.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy In Ten Days. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Between her crystalized Miu Miu and her glossy birthday mini, Carpenter certainly has put her own spin on the color trend. Others have mostly opted for solid fabrics and toned-down silhouettes—a far cry from the blingy crystals Carpenter has gravitated towards.

Carpenter has a song of the summer contender in “Espresso” and, now, she’s all-in on the “It” girl summer trend.