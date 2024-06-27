Allow Sadie Sink, a bonafide member of Gen Z, to refresh two of the hottest trends in one go. Today in Paris, Sink brought a youthful touch to fashion’s bow obsession which she delicately wrapped up with this season’s go-to shoe.

Alongside a front row that included Michelle Williams and Calista Flockhart, Sink attended Ashi Studio’s fall 2024 couture presentation. The actress slipped into a blush pink set that consisted of a matching bra top and high-waisted pants. Sink’s top featured a criss-cross design that folded within itself, almost as if someone had left the end of a bow untied. Sink’s bottoms brought a formal edge to her show look largely in part due to the tailored fit. The actress complimented her set with a wet look hair style, dewy makeup, and a bold red lip.

As on-trend as Sink’s bow bandeau proved to be, the true stars of the outfit were her white square-toe shoes. The structural design added a toughness to her more feminine look and a pop of color, too. Stars like Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz have been all about square-front footwear of late and Sink only continued that movement with her look on Thursday.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the show venue, Sink took her front-row seat alongside Williams, Flockhart, and Tom Hollander. The Stranger Things actress stood in blush pink amongst a sea of mostly black outfits.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sink has been making her rounds in Paris since the fall couture season kicked off earlier this week. For Chanel’s presentation on Tuesday, Sink channeled the “Ladies Who Lunch” trend by way of a tea-length white dress. She paired her long sleeve number, which featured silver detailing, with a quilted handbag and black glasses. While her black pumps featured a pointed, not square, toe, it’s clear Sink knows the power of a statement shoe.