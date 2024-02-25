The 12 Best Dressed Stars at the SAG Awards 2024

The 2024 SAG Awards marks the final show of awards season before the main attraction, the Oscars, takes place on March 10. But the ceremony is no second fiddle—it’s known as a more laid-back yet still vital event on the calendar. This is a milestone year for the Screen Actors Guild: it’s the first SAG Awards since last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike, and the 30th anniversary, plus the first official year that the SAG Awards can be streamed live on Netflix (the show will stay on the platform for 28 days after the event takes place). With a Devil Wears Prada reunion in the mix for presenters Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt and Barbra Streisand receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, this was not a night for the faint of fashion heart. And the celebrities certainly brought their A-games on Saturday night. Greta Lee stunned early on the red carpet, wearing a dress made of fabric flowers and leather opera gloves from The Row’s resort 2023 runway. America Ferrera gave an old Hollywood feel to a corseted A-line gown with chiffon sleeves and a bow belt from Dior couture by pairing it with a stunner of a diamond choker from De Beers. Storm Reid glittered in a custom floral Balmain gown while giving Pedro Pascal his award for best actor in a drama. Ayo Edebiri, who won the award for best actress in a comedy for her role as Sydney in The Bear, wore New York City’s very own Luar by Raul Lopez (who hosted Beyoncé in the front row of his fall 2024 New York Fashion Week show 11 days prior). For more of our favorite looks of the night, keep scrolling.

Greta Lee in The Row Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ayo Edebiri in Luar Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Meryl Streep in Prada Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Quinta Brunson in Saint Laurent Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

America Ferrera in Dior Haute Couture Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone in Armani Privé and Van Cleef & Arpels rings Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy in Saint Laurent Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Armani Privé Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Storm Reid in custom Balmain Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson in Giambattista Valli Couture and Bulgari jewelry Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images