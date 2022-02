Last year’s virtual SAG Awards red carpet afforded stars the opportunity to get experimental with their fashion (think: luxury pajamas, combat boots with gowns, and even a swimsuit moment). But with the return of a live and in-person ceremony this year, Hollywood has resumed its usual glamorous programming in the form of dazzling gowns and more than a few glittering suits. See all of our favorites, here.

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Row Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith in Vintage Gareth Pugh Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin in Saint Laurent Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Erdem Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Kodi Smit McPhee in Dior Men Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta and Bulgari Jewelry Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney in Zuhair Murad Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Gucci and Cartier Jewelry Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani Privé Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images