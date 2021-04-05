The Best Dressed Stars at the SAG Awards

We’re starting to get the impression that celebrities are actually beginning to enjoy and, dare we say, favor remote awards show red carpets. At the Critics Choice Awards, Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy (both of whom are styled by Law Roach,) produced full-on photoshoots in their looks for the show. Sarah Paulson paired her Prada look with a matching bespoke cast at the Golden Globes, while Josh O’Connor got creative in front of a bed of roses to unveil his Loewe getup back in February. As time goes on and celebrities become more adept at this whole distanced event thing, the fashion keeps getting better. Tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was no different: Daniel Kaluuya took loungewear into chic territory with a Louis Vuitton pajama set and matching robe, Emma Corrin further cemented her status as a boundary-pushing fashion plate in Prada, and Kerry Washington put a vintage swimmer’s twist on red carpet. See all of our favorite looks, here.

Kerry Washington wearing Etro and Bulgari. Courtesy of Kerry Washington Instagram.

Daniel Kaluuya in Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Emma Corrin wearing Prada and Cartier. Courtesy of Emma Corrin Instagram.

Riz Ahmed wearing Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Viola Davis wearing Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Instagram.

Colman Domingo wearing Gray Scale. Courtesy of Colman Domingo Instagram.

Glenn Close wearing Oscar de la Renta. Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta.

Dan Levy wearing The Row and Cartier. Courtesy of Dan Levy Instagram.

Elle Fanning wearing Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci.

Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe.