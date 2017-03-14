Anya Taylor-Joy, a
, has only been on the red carpet scene for a few years, but she’s already sealed her spot as a regular on our best-dressed list thanks to her adventurous style and ever-changing beauty looks. Her green Dior Haute Couture gown, offset with a glamour side-part and a W cover alum just so smokey eye, practically stole the virtual red carpet at the Golden Globes. With her large, wide-set eyes, the actress already has a distinct look, but that hasn’t stopped her from experimenting with playful shades of eyeshadows or bold lipsticks, and a wide array of hair colors. Taylor-Joy has tried everything from bleach blonde in The Witch to dark brunette in , proving both her versatility on-screen and on the red carpet. Here, a look back at the young star’s most memorable red carpet moments. Spilt Victor Boyko / Getty Images
Sitting front row at the Miu Miu show in March 2020, Taylor-Joy sported Veronica Lake-worthy waves with an orange-red lip.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
At a celebration for her movie
Emma., Taylor-Joy, pictured here with director Autumn de Wilde, sported an elegant update perfect for the period piece offset with more modern minimal makeup. David M. Benett / WireImage via Getty
At the UK Premier of Glass, Anya played against type with a more natural lip, but made up for it with playful eyeshadow. Of course, you can't miss the bold choice of the headband.
ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images
At the premiere of her film
Glass, Taylor-Joy went playful with a side-braid, bright purply lipstick, and just a hint of gold in the corner of her eyes to match her outfit and bring the look all together. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
At the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018, Taylor-Joy let her ornate costume and headpiece take center stage, but didn't skimp on her signature bold lip.
Michael Tran / Film Magic via Getty
If you couldn't tell that Taylor-Joy really, really loves a bold red lip she wore them on her dress while promoting her film
Thoroughbreds. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
At the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2018, a brunette Taylor-Joy wasn't afraid to accessories with a crown with her hair falling free.
At the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in 2017, Anya Taylor-Joy wore her blonde hair in a low, middle-parted ponytail. Her makeup was simple and luminous, with a natural smoky eye, rosy lip, and highlighted cheekbones.
At the 2017 Elle Style Awards in London, Taylor-Joy wore her highlighted hair slicked back with a little volume at the root. She paired her fierce hairstyle with a classic red lip and a dramatic cat eye.
Back to blonde! Taylor-Joy attended the
Split New York premiere, with her straight hair pinned back in a side part. She wore a a rosy pink blush and coordinating lip color.
Looking fresh faced with a bright coral lip and luminous skin, the actress attended the AFI FEST 2016 in Hollywood.
AT the IWC Gala in honor of The British Film Institute, Taylor-Joy wore her straight hair in a sleek, middle-parted do with a sparkly goth-burgundy lip.
Taylor-Joy looked simple and chic with her newly chopped locks and luminous skin at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week Spring 2017.
Anya Taylor-Joy played with color at the premiere of A24’s
The Witch at ArcLight Cinemas. The actress wore a lavender smoky eye with a fuchsia pink lip, while keeping her hair in a loose, wavy low ponytail.
At the BFI London Film Festival Awards in 2015, the actress wore her long brown hair in loose waves. A pop of red lipstick, and copper eyeshadow, finished off the ethereal look.
Anya Taylor-Joy wore her dark brown hair in a tousled bun at
The Witch premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. Her makeup was simple and romantic: a light smoky eye, a soft pink lip, and a hint of blush.
Wearing her blonde locks in a sleek side-parted half up do with dewy skin and a satin berry lip, Anya Taylor-Joy looked sleek and fashionable at the Chanel Dinner during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival.
Attending
The Witch film premiere at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, actress Anya Taylor-Joy wore her blonde hair in naturally tousled waves. She kept her makeup simple, accentuating her high cheekbones and natural brows.