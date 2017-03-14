Anya Taylor-Joy, a W cover alum, has only been on the red carpet scene for a few years, but she’s already sealed her spot as a regular on our best-dressed list thanks to her adventurous style and ever-changing beauty looks. Her green Dior Haute Couture gown, offset with a glamour side-part and a just so smokey eye, practically stole the virtual red carpet at the Golden Globes. With her large, wide-set eyes, the actress already has a distinct look, but that hasn’t stopped her from experimenting with playful shades of eyeshadows or bold lipsticks, and a wide array of hair colors. Taylor-Joy has tried everything from bleach blonde in The Witch to dark brunette in Spilt, proving both her versatility on-screen and on the red carpet. Here, a look back at the young star’s most memorable red carpet moments.

2020 Victor Boyko / Getty Images Sitting front row at the Miu Miu show in March 2020, Taylor-Joy sported Veronica Lake-worthy waves with an orange-red lip.

2020 Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images At a celebration for her movie Emma., Taylor-Joy, pictured here with director Autumn de Wilde, sported an elegant update perfect for the period piece offset with more modern minimal makeup.

2019 David M. Benett / WireImage via Getty At the UK Premier of Glass, Anya played against type with a more natural lip, but made up for it with playful eyeshadow. Of course, you can't miss the bold choice of the headband.

2019 ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images At the premiere of her film Glass, Taylor-Joy went playful with a side-braid, bright purply lipstick, and just a hint of gold in the corner of her eyes to match her outfit and bring the look all together.

2018 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images At the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018, Taylor-Joy let her ornate costume and headpiece take center stage, but didn't skimp on her signature bold lip.

2018 Michael Tran / Film Magic via Getty If you couldn't tell that Taylor-Joy really, really loves a bold red lip she wore them on her dress while promoting her film Thoroughbreds.

2018 Jeff Spicer / Getty Images At the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2018, a brunette Taylor-Joy wasn't afraid to accessories with a crown with her hair falling free.

2017 Photo by Getty. At the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in 2017, Anya Taylor-Joy wore her blonde hair in a low, middle-parted ponytail. Her makeup was simple and luminous, with a natural smoky eye, rosy lip, and highlighted cheekbones.

2017 Photo by Getty. At the 2017 Elle Style Awards in London, Taylor-Joy wore her highlighted hair slicked back with a little volume at the root. She paired her fierce hairstyle with a classic red lip and a dramatic cat eye.

2017 Photo by Getty. Back to blonde! Taylor-Joy attended the Split New York premiere, with her straight hair pinned back in a side part. She wore a a rosy pink blush and coordinating lip color.

2016 Photo by Getty. Looking fresh faced with a bright coral lip and luminous skin, the actress attended the AFI FEST 2016 in Hollywood.

2016 Anthony Harvey AT the IWC Gala in honor of The British Film Institute, Taylor-Joy wore her straight hair in a sleek, middle-parted do with a sparkly goth-burgundy lip.

2016 Photo by Getty. Taylor-Joy looked simple and chic with her newly chopped locks and luminous skin at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week Spring 2017.

2016 Photo by Getty. Attending the Saint Laurent show in 2016 at The Hollywood Palladium, actress Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a sleek look wearing a twisted, high pony with a dark smoky eye. Rocker chic.

2016 Vincent Sandoval Anya Taylor-Joy played with color at the premiere of A24’s The Witch at ArcLight Cinemas. The actress wore a lavender smoky eye with a fuchsia pink lip, while keeping her hair in a loose, wavy low ponytail.

2015 Photo by Getty. At the BFI London Film Festival Awards in 2015, the actress wore her long brown hair in loose waves. A pop of red lipstick, and copper eyeshadow, finished off the ethereal look.

2015 Photo by Getty. Anya Taylor-Joy wore her dark brown hair in a tousled bun at The Witch premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. Her makeup was simple and romantic: a light smoky eye, a soft pink lip, and a hint of blush.

2015 Photo by Getty. Wearing her blonde locks in a sleek side-parted half up do with dewy skin and a satin berry lip, Anya Taylor-Joy looked sleek and fashionable at the Chanel Dinner during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival.