There’s ladies who lunch, and then there’s leading ladies who lunch. On Thursday, actresses Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart hosted a starry, celebratory luncheon in Beverly Hills to commemorate Penélope Cruz’s upcoming role in Michael Mann’s biopic, Ferrari. And, naturally, the trio brought out some pretty elegant looks to match.

Cruz and Stewart, both longtime Chanel ambassadors, were of course outfitted in the French brand—a perfect choice for the daytime event and its ritzy Mandarin Oriental setting. Cruz slipped into a bridal white tweed mini dress, complete with a scalloped collar and silver buttons, that she paired with striped sheer tights. The Spanish actress rounded out her look with a quilted shoulder bag, two-toned slingback heels, and a pair of dainty Camélia hair bows.

Hayek, who Cruz once described as her “sister,” opted for some leather in the form of a brown maxi dress complete with an asymmetrical neckline and exposed stitching. Like Cruz, the Spanish actress also sported a sun-kissed, natural makeup look and finished everything off with matching open-toe heels and gold and silver jewelry.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart, the luncheon’s other well-dressed host, showed up in a colorful look from Chanel. Her tank top and high-waisted tweed pants had a more feminine feel than the glam rock ensemble she wore to Chanel’s recent Manchester show. Still, it was packed with similar statement design details like the top’s floral and sequin embroidery and the multi-colored pinstripe of the pants. The event’s other attendees—Alicia Silverstone, Patricia Arquette, Eiza González, among others—all followed Cruz and co’s glamorous approach to luncheon dressing, too.

The Spanish actress stars opposite Adam Driver in Ferrari as Laura Ferrari, the wife to the luxury car company’s executive Enzo. Cruz already stepped out to the film’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this week in a show-stopping, ‘60s Chanel maxi dress—and we’d wager Cruz has a few more stellar promotional looks up her sleeve before the film’s release next week. “I think a lot of people that knew her and Enzo, or knew about their story, would be very surprised Michael took [the film] in that direction,” Cruz said. “But it was the truth, and for me it’s emotional that he gave me a character who embodies and represents all these [unappreciated] women.”