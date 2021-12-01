Sandra Bullock is back and sparklier than ever. The actress took the red carpet on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Unforgivable, her first red carpet since a screening for Bird Box back in December 2018. The actress, who kept a low profile throughout the past year or so, took the opportunity last night to get glammed up for her long-awaited moment in the spotlight.

For the premiere, Bullock kept things fairly streamlined, opting for a nude, bejeweled bodysuit from Stella McCartney spring/summer 2022. The piece features long sleeves, a turtleneck, and wide-leg pants, covering every inch of the actress in reflective shine. Bullock added her own touch to the look with a structured black blazer on top, her signature tousled waves, and a smokey eye. She finished off the outfit with a gold clutch from Tyler Ellis and some nude pumps.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The silhouette of Bullock’s premiere look is very similar to that of her outfit from last week, when the actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! For that appearance, Bullock wore a rich purple Temperley London pantsuit which featured a structured jacket and wide-legged pants, proving that when you find something you like, you’ve got to stick with it.