Saoirse Ronan’s red carpet appearances might be few and far between this year, but when she does grace a step and repeat, it’s a sight to behold. Ronan, who was last seen on the red carpet over a year ago, returned to the fashion’ biggest stage on Sunday at the Academy Museum Gala. And, boy, did she deliver.

The actress made her grand comeback in an all-white look designed by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière. Her high-waisted, draped skirt and sculptural bandeau were exuding the feel of a Grecian Goddess due largely in part to the pleated panels that lined both pieces. Ronan’s elegant top did appear to have a sheer structure underneath, but the effect made it so that it looked as if it was simply floating on the actress’ body.

The liquid feeling of the top was echoed in skirt, mainly in the slight train and steep side slit that both added a touch of drama to the look. Ronan’s casual styling choices perfectly accented the feel of the Louis Vuitton ensemble and proved that, despite some time off from the red carpet, she hasn’t forgotten how to nail a step and repeat.

Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

Ronan styled her signature blonde bob in a wavy, tousled style and added a touch of blush to her cheeks too. Her accessories, in the form of silver sandal heels, and diamond cuff earrings, proved that a little truly goes quite a long way.

The actress made rounds at Gucci and Louis Vuitton runway shows back in the spring and fall, respectively, so it isn't like she’s been completely hidden from the public eye. Earlier this October, she even sparked engagement rumors when she attended the French brand’s presentation with a blinding diamond on her ring finger.

But still, returning to the red carpet in such an understated, sleek look is quite the statement in and of itself. And we’d love to know how many gala invites the actress has turned down since she last hit a step and repeat in November 2022.