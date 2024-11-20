After elevating a pair of wardrobe basics in a rather subtle way last week, Saoirse Ronan is continuing her stealth wealth crusade. The actress, currently promoting two films, Blitz and The Outrun, looked elegant in a glamorous paper bag gown on the red carpet last night.

The actress slipped into a pleated The Row confection to attend the Elle Women in Hollywood event. Her frock is from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand’s spring 2025 which was presented in Paris this past March. In true The Row fashion, guests were not allowed to take photos at the show and the collection was shot via film camera. It appears that this is the first time this specific dress has made its way onto the red carpet.

Ronan’s skin-color dress continued in the Quiet Luxury vein of The Row, with details like a double-layered bodice and a maxi skirt that exploded with tightly wound pleats. The actress went the subtle route with her accessory and beauty choices, opting for just some simple sandal heels and a tousled updo.

Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

Under the eye of stylist Danielle Goldberg—who also counts cool girls Greta Lee and Ayo Edebiri as clients—Ronan returned to the red carpet in late 2023 after a more than a year-long hiatus. She quickly got back to her stylish ways, wearing artsy looks from brands like Hodakova and Colleen Allen alongside red carpet showstoppers from her go-to Louis Vuitton.

Just days prior to this The Row moment, Ronan stepped out the 2024 Governors Awards in another strapless stunner. Her powder blue Louis Vuitton dress was marked by party-worthy fringe at the bodice.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ronan has been popping up on the red carpet almost daily, a schedule she will most certainly continue in the coming months. Her roles in Steve McQueen’s World War II drama Blitz and The Outrun, which she co-produced with her husband Jack Lowden, have been garnering major awards buzz. Ronan discussed the latter film, in which she plays a young woman recovering from alcoholism, during a recent interview.

“I haven’t played anyone like that since Briony Tallis [from Atonement],” she explained. “And I was so ready for it. I felt confident enough in my ability, but also confident enough in who I was. I didn’t feel like I was being held down by a need to only play likable people.”

Ronan continued, “We’ve gotten into this habit of filtering our personalities so much, reducing them to a line on Instagram or Twitter. And to be able to have the opportunity to go, ‘Look, this person can be fully formed and have shitty qualities and also redeeming ones, and let’s honor all of that’—I’m at the point in my life where I’m like, ‘That’s what I want to see onscreen.’”