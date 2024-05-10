And Just Like That... Carrie Bradshaw is back on the streets of New York City. Today, Sarah Jessica Parker offered a sneak peek at her character’s signature wardrobe as she was spotted filming the upcoming third season of Max’s Sex and the City reboot.

Parker, fresh off an avant-garde Met Monday appearance, switched out her beaded Richard Quinn gala gown for the perfect springtime pieces. She wore a mint green silk shirt, styled with a pussy bow tie, and a ruffled blush pink skirt. Of course, it wouldn't be a true Carrie look without some statement accessories. The actress—working with costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago—armed her outfit with a bedazzled Gucci “Jackie” bag, plucked from the brand’s spring 2024 runway show, and mint slingback heels. Parker later took to her Instagram where she shared a snap from inside her AJLT trailer with the caption “Day 1.”

While plot details of the upcoming season have remained largely under-wraps, Parker was seen filming scenes with Alexa Swinton (a distant relative of Tilda Swinton) and Cathy Ang. The young actresses play the daughters of Kirstin Davis’s character, Charlotte York in And Just Like That...

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker later bundled up between takes in a puffer coat as she layered gray sweatpants underneath her skirt. Which, actually, could be mistaken for something Bradshaw would wear onscreen anyway.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Season three, scheduled to premiere sometime in 2025, will likely pick up on the major plot points from the previous season. ICYMI: Carrie, amid a renewed relationship with her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw, left her famed cobblestone apartment to move into a new home in Gramercy Park. Miranda finally found peace with Steve and Che (the controversial character, played by Sara Ramírez, won’t be returning for the third season) while Charlotte and her husband Harry were working on their relationship. Karen Pittman, who played Miranda’s professor-turned-roomate Nya Wallace, will not be reprising her role.

Earlier this month, word came that Rosie O’Donnell would be joining the AJLT cinematic universe. The actress shared a photo of her script, titled “Outlook Good,” and revealed that her character is named Mary. Parker also recently teased that there’s “layers” in the upcoming season which she described as having a “soufflé quality.”

“There will be layers and complexity and complications as there always are, certainly in Carrie's life,” she said, adding “It just feels really lovely.”