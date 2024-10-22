Sarah Jessica Parker Brings a Bit of Carrie Bradshaw to the Red Carpet

The lines between Sarah Jessica Parker’s personal style and that of her SATC character Carrie Bradshaw have always been blurred. Meaning, sometimes, it’s a challenge to differentiate between which fashion choices are solely derived from Parker herself or just partially Carrie-inspired. Look no further than Parker’s latest decision to liven up a demure lace dress with a club-ready mini bag—an unexpected pairing Carrie would have no problem pulling off.

Parker slipped into a dramatic lace design to attend the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York last night. The actress accented her gown’s plunging neckline with a thick, studded polka dot belt and a matching lace shawl. Parker’s dress, while a bit see-through in certain areas like the sleeves and bodice, was quite an elegant way to pull off the sheer red carpet trend. It was more in line with her own style rather than Carrie’s, but her studded disco ball bag and Manolo-esque sandals are certainly something the columnist would wear for a night out.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, Parker met up with her SATC co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon who were also dressed to the nines for the starry charity event. Davis looked elegant in a midnight blue gown, black pumps, and a handful of blinding diamond jewelry. Nixon, on the other hand, decided to mix in some menswear-inspired elements. She layered a belted suit jacket on top of a metallic lace dress.

Purposeful or not, the trio’s respective outfits all had inklings of their SATC characters sprinkled in. There’s Carrie’s bold accessory choices, Charlotte’s “Old Money” cocktail dress and tennis necklace, and Miranda’s business-forward version of glitzy red carpet attire. Perhaps, the overlap is due to the actresses’s busy filming schedule ahead of And Just Like That... season three.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Filming for the upcoming season has kicked into high gear over these past few weeks (the actresses were busy on set earlier in the day before making their way to this event) and it looks like the cast is back to their usual shenanigans. Miranda is navigating life post Che and Steve, Charlotte’s dealing with her family dynamic, and Carrie is fighting with her on-again, off-again love interest Aidan Shaw—all while wearing some pretty offbeat outfits that only she could possibly pull off.