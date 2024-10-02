It Looks Like Carrie Bradshaw Is Ready For ’80s Girl Autumn

In a classic Carrie Bradshaw move, Sarah Jessica Parker just brought a divisive ’80s styling trick into the modern day. Parker made her exposed pantyhose and mismatched heels work for fall weather while filming the third season of And Just Like That... today.

Parker nodded to Carrie’s signature quirky layering by pairing a teal knit sweater with a multi-color checked skirt that Cyndi Lauper might covet. She tied in the bold color of her top below thanks to matching tights and bow-trimmed ivory heels. Parker’s matchy-matchy combination might seem out of place—especially for those unfamiliar with Bradshaw’s sometimes unhinged style. But the throwback trend is experiencing something of a resurgence both on and off the runways.

The style popped up here and there in Milan and Paris this season. But it’s really taking off among fashion girls like Iris Law and Kendall Jenner, the latter who paired a LBD with cherry red tights and sandals just a few days ago. No, Parker’s version isn’t as high-glam as Jenner’s outfit. But the actress managed to pull the oddball pairing off with ease, whether it be due to her sweater’s sequined cuffs or her splatter-painted tote bag.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After Parker began filming season three of AJLT... in a string of high-glam outfits, the costume department quickly got back to channeling the quirkier side of Bradshaw’s fashion sense. Her most recent filming days have been especially wild.

Last week, she wore a high-sheen neon pink coat and white Polly Pocket heels for a lunch scene with Miranda and Charlotte. Parker made sweatpants chic a few days prior by sporting ultra-baggy trousers, a very 2014 patterned blouse, and retro pumps.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Bradshaw’s season three wardrobe is turning out to be rather eclectic. There’s quirkier moments like color blocked tights to more formal displays in the form of structured gowns worn with a grandpa sweater. There’s some runway Simone Rocha and even holy grail vintage like the Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel top Parker was spotted in over the summer.

While question marks still hang around the upcoming season’s plot line (Che Diaz is out and Aidan Shaw is back in the picture), one thing’s for sure: Carrie Bradshaw’s AJLT... style has finally found its stride.