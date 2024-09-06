Sarah Jessica Parker is turning up the glamour factor on Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That... wardrobe. Last night, the actress was spotted filming the third season of the Sex and the City reboot, wearing a gala-worthy twist on fall knitwear.

For what appeared to be a girls’ night out scene with Charlotte and Miranda, the actress slipped into a structured corset dress that featured a handful of elegant details. The dress’s bodice was embroidered with silver crystals under the bust area. Lace-up straps along the side added a boudoir touch to things, too. A voluminous bubble-shaped skirt with a hemline just below the knee gave the look a ballroom vibe without being too stuffy.

As an ode to Carrie’s infamous layering trick—pairing an otherwise extremely formal gown with a casual jacket or shawl—Parker threw on a chunky knit sweater over her dress. She carried an ivory crossbody bag in her hand and wore purple sandal heels. Parker finished everything off with tousled ashy blonde hair and the perfect post-summer tan.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

So far, behind-the-scenes images of Carrie’s AJLT... wardrobe signal a return to extravagant dresses, menswear-style coats, and the occasional holy grail vintage piece.

Last month, Parker filmed a scene outside of her character’s former Brownstone apartment where she channeled a very similar color palette when compared to her latest outfit. Underneath a wrinkled, floor-length trench coat, Parker slipped into a princess blue corset gown and peep-toe pumps. Parker’s pair of looks also bore a striking resemblance to Carrie’s infamous Vivienne Westwood wedding dress. Carrie pulled out the dramatic piece during the previous season of AJLT... when the dress she was supposed to wear to the Met Gala wasn’t finished in time.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

There’s still a way to go until AJLT... season three hits Max, but Carrie’s wardrobe is already a cause for discussion. She’s been seen in everything from quirky haunted doll attire to off-the-runway Simone Rocha confections. And considering that Carrie is reigniting her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, this season is surely shaping up to be one for the books.