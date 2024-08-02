There’s still a ways to go until season three of And Just Like That... officially hits Max. But, behind-the-scenes photos have proved one main thing: Carrie Bradshaw is back. And, so too is her signature layering.

Last night, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming the Sex and the City reboot outside of Carrie’s former Brownstone apartment—if you’ll remember, she moved out of her iconic pad in the previous season in hopes of rekindling things with her ex, Aidan Shaw. The actress was seen wearing a busty corset dress and a floor-skimming trench coat. Her pale blue dress was designed with a structured bodice and a knee-length pouff skirt that featured a frayed edge. She cuffed the sleeves on her jacket before topping off her look with open-toe sparkle heels and a cerulean bag.

Aside from reigniting Carrie’s passion for oddball layers, the outfit seemingly channeled another iconic look from the finale season of Sex and the City. Then navigating her relationship with Big in Paris, Carrie wore a tulle gown, a fitted tuxedo jacket, and metallic heels. While the reference could have merely been a coincidence, Parker was seen filming with her AJLT season three love interest, Jonathan Cake, yesterday. Clearly, things with Aidan aren’t panning out how she thought they would.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The day prior, Carrie again went into layering mode, but in a look more suited to the daytime. She slipped into a neon pink gown, complete with a steep center slit, and a chevron stripe sweater. Down below, she braved the city’s cobblestone streets in towering lace-up shoes and carried a Vivienne Westwood tote in her hand.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Later, Carrie added an oversize white button down on top of her dress. Perhaps, a shirt that belongs to someone she’s seeing?

Between these two outfits and Carrie’s haunted doll (complimentary) and eccentric funeral attire, viewers can at least count on some major fashion moments during the upcoming season. Even if, like previous seasons, the show,s script remains questionable.